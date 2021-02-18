Dorothy Elizabeth Battistelli, 99, of Greensburg, formerly of Saltsburg, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Newhaven Court at Lindwood in Greensburg.
She was born on Saturday, April 2, 1921, in Foster, and was the daughter of Gabriel and Mary Louise Domiano Battistelli.
Before her retirement, she worked as a cocktail waitress for multiple restaurants in the Pittsburgh area. She was a member of Saint Matthew Roman Catholic Church in Saltsburg. She enjoyed polka dancing, socializing with people and loved to travel to California, Florida and Las Vegas. Aunt Dort was much loved by her family and friends.
She is survived by her two sisters, Helen Cup, of Nowrytown, and Genevieve Rossi, of Saltsburg, and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Albert, Archie, Christy and Rudolph “Todd” Battistelli; her sisters, Gayety Corridoni and Jean Kokladas; and her longtime friend, Carl Nichol.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.