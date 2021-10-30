Dorothy E. Beer, 91, of Barr Slope, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Clarence L. and Hanna E. (Woffenden) Wheeler, she was born July 28, 1930, in Dixonville.
Dorothy graduated from Commodore High School. She was a member of the Two Lick Baptist Church in Dixonville.
Dorothy wed William “Bill” D. Beer on Oct. 28, 1949, and they shared 58 years of marriage before his death on Jan. 3, 2008.
Some of Dorothy’s favorite pastimes were playing board games with her grandchildren and baking. Several of the homemade baked goods and treats her family especially recalls are Dorothy’s chocolate chip cookies, apple dumplings and Rice Krispies treats.
She also enjoyed collecting bells. Dorothy faithfully watched the Pittsburgh Pirates and was very fond of spending time with her dog, Beau, and going to cousin lunches with Carol Rae and Marlene.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Dorothy was affectionately known as Mama, Grandma Dorothy and MawMaw Dorothy by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
Dorothy is survived by her five children, Elva Lou Valenti, of Clymer; Randy Beer and fiancée Barbie, of Gardnerville, Nev.; Tracy Beer and wife Ilene (Parada), of Land O’Lakes, Fla.; Scott Beer and wife Jennifer (Matko), of Glen Campbell; and Kris Beer and wife Jodi (Hodak), of Marion Center; her 10 grandchildren, Jennifer Valenti Pelletier and fiancé Jacob Waggoner, Jill Valenti Cooper and husband Shannon, Jeff Valenti and fiancée Tanya Gibbons, Jesse Beer and wife Kelly (Thompson), Cody Beer and wife Alyssa (Barringer), Addaleia Beer, Andrew Beer, Addessa Beer, Hanna Beer and Molly Beer; five great-grandchildren, Tristan Pelletier, Zachary Prugh, Kylee Cooper, Emmitt Cooper and Chloe Beer; and her brother, Alvin Wheeler and wife Virginia (Fairman), of West Farmington, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; her son-in-law, Daniel Valenti; and her daughter-in-law, Joyce Beer.
Due to COVID concerns, private family arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, with interment at the New Life Lutheran Cemetery, Marion Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the New Life Lutheran Cemetery may be forwarded to in c/o: 279 Barr Slope Road, Clymer, PA 15729.
