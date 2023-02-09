We are sad to announce that on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, we had to say goodbye to Dorothy E. (Eiselman) Hullenbaugh.
“Sis,” as her family fondly remembers her, was born April 24, 1943, in Indiana. She was a devoted member of Heart of Grace Ministries Church of Indiana before moving to Loyalhanna Care Center in Latrobe.
Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Ivan Eiselman and Claris (Lambing) Eiselman; her husband, Carl Hullenbaugh; and her siblings, Robert, James, Donald and Viola Eiselman.
She is survived by her children, Tammy Rager, of Latrobe; Shari Whitney, of Clymer; and Richard Leydic (June), of Marion Center, and her siblings, Kenneth Eiselman (Trudy), of Indiana; Karen Letso, of Indiana; and Sharon Mlecik, of Coral. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Services for Dorothy were provided by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc. of Latrobe.
A memorial service will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Heart of Grace Ministries Church with Pastors Larry and Lorraine Henry officiating.