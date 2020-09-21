Dorothy E. Gallo

Dorothy E. (Kohler) Gallo, 92, of Indiana, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by her children.
She was born in 1928 in Washington D.C., to Karl and Elizabeth (Mergner) Kohler.
She was a homemaker for most of her life and was also employed for 24 years as a department manager at Hills Department Store.
As a faithful Christian, she was devoted to the Lord, her family, and her nine children: Patricia Ober (Ivan), Pittsburgh; Carol Kuntz (Fred), Atlanta, Ga.; Kathleen Rose (Gary), Indiana; Margaret Fisher (Tim), Delmont; Richard Gallo (Wendy), Indiana; Michael Gallo (Anne) Atlanta, Ga.; and Linda Rupert (Charles), New Castle. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Frederick Kohler; and her sons Albert J. Gallo Jr., Boardman, Ohio, and Gregory Gallo, Indiana.
The family has chosen to have a private home-going celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International, Indiana Camp, P.O. Box 63, Indiana, PA 15701. The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana has been entrusted with arrangements.