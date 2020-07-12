Dorothy E. Morrow

Dorothy Elizabeth Morrow, 84, of Homer City, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Lucernemines on Sept. 16, 1935, she was the daughter of Nicholas and Mary (Mizerak) Lazor.
Dorothy was a dedicated member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, where she sang in the choir for many years. Her life was centered around her family and her love for God. If she wasn’t sharing a story about her family, she was watching Mass, saying the rosaries, and/or praying for everyone she knew and loved. If you were sitting on the end of a pew, there’s a good chance you weren’t leaving Mass without a lipstick-stained kiss on the cheek on her way back from communion.
Grammy Dorothy was everyone’s favorite lunch lady at Homer-Center School District where she worked for over 30 years. She truly believed that no child should go hungry, which is why you’d usually find an extra chicken nugget or two on your tray when going through her line! Dorothy was everyone’s “Grammy.” Whether she knew you for a day or over a decade, you were always considered one of her own.
Dorothy had a quick wit and sense of humor that brought joy and laughter to all who were blessed to have known her. She had the most beautiful attitude toward life, guided strongly by her faith and dedication to her Lord. She was one of a kind, and to all who loved her, irreplaceable.
Dorothy is survived by her sisters: Mary Ann Becker and Frances Rado; brothers: Alex (Jean) Lazor, Bernard (Geneva) Lazor and Vince (Clara) Lazor; children: Tim (Bobbie) Morrow, Karen Krejocic, David (LuAnn) Morrow, Mark (Donna) Morrow, Danny (Cheryl) Morrow and Tina Morrow; grandchildren: Craig (Angela) Krejocic, Josh (Meghan) Morrow, Celeste (Alan) Keefe, Johnny Morrow, Kurt (Ashley) Krejocic, Chelsea Krejocic, Nathan (Tracy) Morrow, Danielle (Tyler) Clifford and Kristen (fiancé Shawn Steffee) Morrow; great-grandchildren: Michael, Kylee, and Leo Krejocic, Lilly Morrow, Cruz Keefe, Maz and Poppy Krejocic.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elwin; siblings: Nicholas, William, Edward, Andrew, John, Margaret and Martha Lazor; and son-in-law, Ron Krejocic.
A private family visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. On Wednesday, a blessing service will be held for family at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines. Due to the current pandemic, masks will be required at all times.
A private interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.