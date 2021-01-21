Dorothy Emma Simpson, 92, of Indiana, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village.
The daughter of Peter and Emma (Stonebraker) Shank, she was born Aug. 12, 1928, in Center Township.
Surviving are her children, Judith (Paul) Kovell, Indiana, and Janet (Roy) Johns, Hummelstown; granddaughters, Stephanie (Colin) Stebbins, Easton, Md., and Kristina Johns, Lancaster; grandsons, Gavyn and Liam Stebbins, both of Easton, Md.; sister, Helen Gordon, Butler; and a brother, Lloyd (Brenda) Shank, Polk, Ohio.
Preceding Dorothy in death were her parents; husband, James Simpson; daughter, Cynthia Trimarchi; brother, Lisle Shank; and an infant sister, Catherine.
There will be no visitation per the family’s wishes. A graveside service will be conducted at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.