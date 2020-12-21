Dorothy Elizabeth Miller

Dorothy Elizabeth (Clawson) Miller, 93, of Starford, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indiana. She was better known as “Grandma Cookie.”
A daughter of Noble and Martha (Stewart) Clawson, she was born Sept. 16, 1927, in Indiana. She was a faithful member of the Starford Methodist Church where she held many offices. Most recently she was a member of the Lakeside Church of the Nazarene in Ebensburg, after the Starford Methodist Church closed.
She is survived by five sons and two daughters, James Miller, of Shelocta; Terry Miller, of Shelocta; Richard Miller and wife Diann, of Starford; Ronald Miller and wife Debra, of Glen Campbell; Patrick Miller and wife Kathy, of Cherry Tree; Carol Davis and husband Murray, of Glen Campbell; and Bernadette McManigal and husband Brent, of Cherry Tree. Also surviving are 25 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Imogene Moore, of Homer City, and Helen (Dory) Kundla, of Homer City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Miller, in 1976 and two sons, Dennis Miller in 1994 and Thomas Miller in 2003, and daughter-in-law Bobbi Miller. Also preceding her in death were one sister, Kay Biconik, and two brothers, Noble “Junior” Clawson and Donald Clawson, as well as three infant siblings.
Private family only arrangements were held at the Kinport Assembly of God Church, 5658 Route 240, Cherry Tree, officiated by Pastor Rob Osborn of the Lakeside Church of the Nazarene.
Interment was at the East Mahoning Cemetery at Purchase Line.
Memorial contributions to the Lakeside Church of the Nazarene, 1006 Rowena Drive, Ebensburg, PA 15931, will be accepted in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
