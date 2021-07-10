Dorothy Ellen Wilson, 85, of Home, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, while at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home.
Born June 27, 1936, in Green Township, she was the daughter of Claude and Ellen (Chind) Strickland.
Dorothy was a graduate of Green Township High School. She had been employed by Sgriccia’s Grocery Store, Valeski Supermarket and Levinson clothing and furniture store, all of Clymer. She had attended the United Methodist Church of Marion Center. Dorothy will be remembered for her love of gardening and flowers and for her great sense of humor.
Surviving are her son, Robert E. Wilson, Blairsville; three grandchildren, Robert P. (Sherry) Wilson, Home; Shawn Wilson, Colorado; and Crystal Wilson, Blairsville; and two great-grandchildren, Zack and Kyle.
Preceding Dorothy in death were her parents; husband Robert W.; son William (Bill) Wilson; two brothers, Joseph and Donald Strickland; and a sister, Lucille Longwell.
The family would like to thank the staff of Crystal Waters for their excellent care as well as her church family and VNA Hospice for all their support.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com