Darenika “Dorothy” or “Dutchie” Brdar Gordon, 98, of Indiana, went to the heavens Saturday, May 28, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
She was born June 14, 1923, to Rade and Kata (Catherine) Zetz Brdar in Youngwood.
She was baptized and a lifetime member of the Holy Ascension Serbian Orthodox Church in Youngwood, where her parents were founding members. She was lucky number 13 of 19 children; each brother and sister held a special place in her heart.
Dutchie graduated from Youngwood High School, Class of 1941, and then from Greensburg School of Cosmetology. She married Elmer F. “Johnny” Gordon, and they moved to Indiana for his work with Robertshaw. She held various jobs while raising her two children and later in life retired as the most stylish Sears Corp. parts and service representative east of Toledo.
One of her most cherished and honored moments was being asked to be the Kuma (godmother) for her Orthodox Church celebration in 1991.
More than anything, Dutchie loved being with family, often hosting and cooking special recipes. She had such a zest for life — family toddlers would giggle when she’d pretend to get “the gut, the butt and the rutt.”
Her storytelling ability was second only to the way she listened when you told your stories.
She spent nearly seven decades hosting porch visits with various Water Street neighbors, who often became like family. When she didn’t have company, she was a voracious reader nearly to the end.
She also enjoyed playing cards with friends, such as pinochle and penny poker, and she was in various Indiana bridge clubs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer F. (Johnny) Gordon, in 1988; companion Joseph F. Marcoline in 2019; and 17 siblings.
To continue her legacy are her children, daughter Mary Catherine Holliday (Richard) and son John Jeffrey Gordon; grandchildren Kristen Blucas and Marc Blucas (Ryan Haddon); five great-grandchildren, Jaden, Eliana, Esa, Lyra and Baelyn; one sister, Nadean Bovard; and many first- and second-generation nieces and nephews.
She was graced with such special friends and caregivers through the years in Dave and Dawn Cohen, Trish, Michelle (Mary) and Lori, Julie, Brenda, Shelley and many others from the dedicated team at St. Andrew’s Village.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Ascension of Our Lord Serbian Orthodox Church in Youngwood.
A funeral service will immediately follow with the Rev. Fr. Rumen Stoychev officiating. Interment will follow in Youngwood Cemetery.
Please share memorial contributions to: Holy Ascension of Our Lord Serbian Orthodox Church, 24 N. Third St., Youngwood, PA 15697, or the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701.
