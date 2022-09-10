Dorothy Helen McKinney, 89, of Messiah Lifeways, Mechanicsburg, formerly of New Cumberland, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Messiah.
She was a retired elementary art school teacher from West Shore School District and former reference librarian at the New Cumberland Public Library. A graduate of the former Indiana State Teachers College, she received her Masters of Education from Penn State University. She was a member of Soroptomist International of the West Shore, Theatre Harrisburg, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Colonists and Baughman Memorial United Methodist Church.
She was born Aug. 11, 1933, in White Township, Indiana County, to the late Robert and Mary (Beatty) McKinney.
She is survived by her brother Donald W. McKinney, of Alexandria, Va.; an aunt, Virginia Beatty Bruce, of Indiana; nephew Donn McKinney; grandnephew Caleb; and grandniece Abbey.
She was preceded in death by a niece, Marcy Jill Baggette.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Parthemore Funeral Home, New Cumberland. Private interment will be in Grove Chapel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Cumberland Public Library or Baughman Memorial United Methodist Church.
For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.