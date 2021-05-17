Dorothy J. Coroian

Dorothy “Dot” Jean (Love) Coroian, 85, formerly of Valier, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
She was born in Valier on Feb. 10, 1936, a daughter of Charles Marshall Young and Grace Mildred (Conrad) Young.
Dot was a United States Air Force veteran, serving her country during the Korean Conflict. During her service she worked as a secretary for a General in Washington, D.C.
She became the wife of Gene A. Love on June 20, 1961. They had three sons and enjoyed 21 years together before his untimely death on April 25, 1982. Dot was a strong-willed and determined woman. She managed raising the boys alone; she maintained an immaculate home and garden and worked as a bank teller at Keystone National Bank in Punxsutawney. She was adored by her sons.
In May of 1993, she married George Edwin Coroian and moved to the Gibsonia area. In keeping herself busy, she worked at St. Barnabas, which was a retirement community. George also preceded her in death in April of 2007.
Dot was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney. She was very involved in the church and devoted a lot of her skills and knowledge to various projects over the years, particularly the building committee.
She was a voracious reader; she read her bible faithfully and would read multiple books in a week.
She is survived by three sons, John M. (Julie) Love, of Bridgeport, W.Va., David L. (Janeen) Love, of Rossiter, and Timothy (Stacey) Love, of Punxsutawney; 11 grandchildren, Jacob, Jenna, John David, Jocelyn and Joshua Love, Mark (Timberly) Love, Mike Love and Becky Gresock, Andrew Love, Matthew Love and fiance Ellianna Hickok, Braden and Cassidy Love; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Jase and Greyson Love; and two brothers, James (Kay) Young and David “Bud” Young, all of Punxsutawney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; infant brother Richard “Dicky” Young; three sisters, Lou Ella Depp, Ella Mae Kunselman and Marge Pearce; and a grandson, Daniel J. Shively.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Thursday. Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Jefferson County Veterans Honor Guard.
Interment will follow at Valier Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Dot’s memory to the First United Methodist Church or to the Punxsutawney Library.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.