Dorothy J. “Dutch” Jones Thompson, 87, of Shady Grove, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Beacon Ridge, Indiana.
Born April 3, 1936, in Heshbon, she was the daughter of Charles A. and Mary S. (Calaway) Hill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Sherman Thompson Jr.; sons John William and Charles Jones; brothers John, Harry, Mervin and infant brother Charles Lindenberg Hill; and sisters Mildred Hill, Susan Zar, Annabelle Lassick and Ollie Santucci.
She is survived by children Mary Jane Kramer, of Maui, Hawaii; Tracy Todorich and husband Douglas, of Ligonier; and Tina Olliver and husband Larry, of Brush Valley; grandchildren Chris Zach, Danielle, Bill, Jimmy, Larry, Brianna, Megan, Douglas and Nicole; great-grandchildren Chole; Leila; Alyssa; Logan; Raeleigh; Domenick; Wyatt; Alyssa; one soon to be born, Wesley; Hudson; and Madelyn; and brother Benjamin Hill, of Latrobe.
Dutch enjoyed music, especially bluegrass, flowers, animals, fishing, hunting, camping, traveling out west, flea markets and coin collecting.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Gerald Mershimer officiating.
Interment will take place in Penn View-Mount Tabor Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
