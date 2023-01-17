Dorothy J. Halmes, 97, of Coral, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Rose Haven Personal Care Home.
The daughter of Stephen and Anna (Popiesz) Halmes, she was born May 11, 1925, in Coral.
After graduating from Homer City High School in 1942, Dorothy moved to Pittsburgh, where she worked at Union Switch and Signal until she retired in 1985. She then moved back to Coral. Her family will always cherish the memories of her beautiful Christmas trees and Christmas villages.
Dorothy is survived by her brother, William (Bill) Holmes and wife Marge, Coral; sister-in-law Patricia (Pat) Halmes, Blairsville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Joseph Holmes, Teresa Yancy, Agnes Vresilovic, Edward Halmes, Mildred Dechman and John (Jack) Halmes.
As per Dorothy’s request, there will be no viewing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral site, with the Rev. John A. Pavlik, OFM Cap, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Coral.
If so desired, memorial contributions can be made to Dorothy’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family wishes to thank the staff at Rose Haven Personal Care Home and AseraCare Hospice for Dorothy’s compassionate and excellent care.
Bowser Funeral home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook or to make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Dorothy’s name.