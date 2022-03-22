Dorothy J. Henry

Dorothy James Henry, 81, of Indiana (formerly of Lucernemines), passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her residence.
Born Nov. 18, 1940, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Francis and Virginia (Hamilton) James and the wife of William D. Henry.
Dorothy had been employed by Robertshaw and Sam Jack and Beacon Ridge. She enjoyed going to the casinos and traveling with her daughter and granddaughter. Dorothy will be remembered as the best mom, nan, mother-in-law and all-around good person. She was always there to help anyone in need.
Surviving are her daughter, Cindy (Lawrence) Stiffler, of Ernest; granddaughter, Heather (Jeremy) Carnahan, of Ernest; and siblings, Joseph (Bonnie) James, of Dixonville; Salva Holloman, of Maryland; Francis (Ludy) James, of Mississippi; Sharon Pruginic, of Florida; John (Linda) Parker, of North Carolina; and Mary James, of Indiana.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Bellman; a brother, Robert (Nobby) James; brothers-in-law, Gene Bellman and Peter Pruginic; and a sister-in-law, Delores James.
The family would like to thank Penn Hospice and DCI kidney dialysis of Indiana for their professional and gentle care of their mom.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.