Dorothy J. Henry, 87, of Indiana, previously of Elderton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Sunnyhill Personal Care Home in Indiana.
She was born Nov. 24, 1933, in NuMine, the daughter of Ira C. and Wilda M. (Harkleroad) Aikins.
Dorothy had been a resident of Elderton since 1955, previously residing in NuMine and Kittanning, and graduated from Kittanning High School. She was a member of Plumcreek Church of the Brethren of Shelocta. She was also a member of the Elderton Fire Department and served as an EMT for six years. She was employed as a school bus driver for over 21 years with the Smith Bus Company until her retirement in 1991. Along with her late husband, she enjoyed going camping and spending many winters in Sabastian, Fla.
Her memory will be cherished by her two daughters, Denise M. Weiss, of Shelocta, and Darla B. Glass and husband, Mark, of Blairsville; grandchildren, Robert B. Weiss, Sheena M. Ruffner and husband Nick, and Travis L. Glass; and a great-grandson, Mayson L. Palmer.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Ralph L. Henry, who she married on July 30, 1955, and who passed away on Aug. 27, 2005; and her sister, Ida Mae Aikins.
Services will be held privately.
Interment will be in Harkleroad Cemetery in Cowanshannock Township.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
