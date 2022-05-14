Dorothy J. McCombs, 73, of Clymer, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2022, at Allegheny Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The daughter of Warren and Mildred (Brown) Gromley Sr., Dorothy was born June 30, 1948, in Buck Run.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Ed and Eugene Gromley, sister Bev Peace, and grandson Bradley Jr. “Boog.”
She is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Bob McCombs Sr.; three sons, Bobby (Kim) McCombs Jr., of Clymer, Scott McCombs, of Indiana, and Brad (Shellie) McCombs, of Clymer; grandchildren Lori and Reece McCombs, Adam McCombs, of Hilliard, Kevin McCombs and Zack Hilliard; siblings Ruth (John) Betts King, of Indiana, Pauline (Ken) Ashbaugh, of Northern Cambria, Carolyn (Dale) Good Lydic, of Indiana, Betty Buterbaugh, of Glen Campbell, Philip (Golda) Gromley, of Starford, Brenda Gromley, of Clymer, Warren (Kelly) Gromley Jr., of South Point, Ohio, and Josiah Gromley, of Clymer; sisters-in-law Toots Waltermire and Leah Waltermire; honorary family member Dick Karlinsey; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members, including her grandkids of the heart.
If you had the honor of knowing Dorothy, words can’t say enough. She was loving, devoted, fierce, crafty, artistic, down-to-earth, dependable and nurturing, but she could still make her adult sons run when Mom meant business. She enjoyed gardening, making a variety of crafts, spending time with family and friends, and traveling to new places.
As per her wishes, there will be no formal visitation. The family is planning a memorial at a later date to honor her memory.
They ask that you take this time to go outside, enjoy your lives here on this earth, and plant some flowers that will make you think of Dorothy until we meet her again!
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
