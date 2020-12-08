Dorothy Jean Mosbaugher, 94, of Indiana, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Village in Indiana.
She was born Aug. 30, 1926, in Shady Plain to George H. and Vernie (Harman) Mosbaugher.
Dorothy graduated from Elders Ridge High School in 1944. After graduation, she taught under an emergency teaching certificate in a one-room school house. She taught grades 1 through 8 in Atwood and Hankey schools and at a Nazarene Mission School in the Appalachian Mountains in Kentucky. Afterward, she attended the Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Mass., graduating in 1956 with her Bachelor of Science degree. She then attended Indiana State Teachers College, now known as IUP. She was employed for over 36 years as an elementary school teacher with East Franklin Township School and Pine Township School, retiring in 1988 from Elderton Elementary School.
After retirement, she traveled the world with Y-WAM, Youth With A Mission. She did her training in Hawaii, then traveled to Asia, Hong Kong and Singapore, and she especially enjoyed ministering at an orphanage in the Philippines.
Dorothy attended Elders Ridge Presbyterian Church as a child and, as a young person, made a lifetime commitment to serve the Lord.
She was a member of First Assembly of God in Indiana and attended Bryan Hill Fellowship, also in Indiana. She volunteered as a Christian counselor at Cornerstone TV Channel 40 in Pittsburgh. She also volunteered at Life Way Pregnancy Clinic, and for many years at St. Andrew’s Village. Dorothy was a lifetime member of the Pa. Association of School Retirees. She loved reading and always had a book in her hand, even when she could not read or remember any more. Dorothy’s home has been at St. Andrew’s since 2002, and her family would like to thank the many nurses and staff for their kind and compassionate care.
She is survived by her sister, Annabel R. Meyers and husband William Blaine, of Brookfield, Ohio, and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton. The Rev. Altrogge will officiate.
Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering.
Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s honor to Cornerstone Television, 1 Signal Hill Drive, Wall, PA 15148.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Dorothy’s family visit www.bauerfuneral.com.