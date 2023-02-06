Dorothy J. Shrom, 79, of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The daughter of Robert and Angeline (Tedeski) Bertolino, she was born Dec. 5, 1943, in Heshbon.
Dorothy was a member of the Blairsville United Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed gardening, reading, watching old movies and reality TV, playing video games with her grandchildren and spending time with her cats.
She is survived by two daughters, Christine E. Webster and husband, Marvin, of Blairsville, and Heidi L. Hoke and husband, George, of Purcellville, Va.; two grandchildren, George Hoke IV and Julia Hoke; a brother, Albert Bertolino, of Blairsville; two sisters, Theresa Jean Leonard, of Homer City, and Annetta Kerzan, of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Shrom, in 2007; a grandchild, Joey Webster; and a brother, Robert Bertolino.
In keeping with Dorothy’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Interment will be held in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.
