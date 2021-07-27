Dorothy J. Wilson

Dorothy Jean Wilson, 93, of Rural Valley, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot.
She was born on July 11, 1928, to William and Lena (Cogley) Hill in Rural Valley. She was a member of NuValley Presbyterian Church.
Dorothy Jean is survived by her daughter, Deborah (George) Smulik, of Rural Valley; son, Frederick “Andy” (Susan) Wilson, of Rural Valley; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Brown Wilson, who died Oct. 5, 2005; son, Larry Wilson, who died Jan. 3, 1983; brother, Robert “Bud” Hill; and sister, Helen Jordan.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will take place in Rural Valley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Dorothy’s name can be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Good Samaritan Hospice.