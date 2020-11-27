Dorothy Jean Byers, 90, of Indiana, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her residence.
The daughter of Edger L. and Frances M. (Wallace) Stewart, she was born Oct. 25, 1930, in Brush Valley.
Dorothy was a graduate of Brush Valley High School. She was primarily employed by the National Bank of the Commonwealth.
People will remember Dorothy as a loving mother and grandmother who was also an excellent cook,
and as someone who developed numerous friendships.
Dorothy was active in the First Christian Church in Indiana. Her interests included sewing, and collecting bears and bells. She also loved children.
Surviving are her children, Ed (Jeannette) Byers and Cynthia (William) Chervenak, both of Indiana; five grandchildren, Jaime (Richard) Zaliznock, Carrolltown; Matthew Byers, Blairsville; Robert George and his fiancée, Danielle Patterson, Homer City; Miranda (Dave) Frazer, Ellwood City; and Nicholas Chervenak and his fiancée, Amber Vore, Pittsburgh; seven great-grandchildren, Loryn, Sam, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Sarah, Mary and Asher; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Dorothy in death were her parents; husband Homer; daughter, Lynda Young; sisters, Lillian Tartal and Pearl Orr; and brothers, Mack, Harry, Collins and Ralph Stewart.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.