Dorothy L. Bakaysa, 92, of Westover, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home.
She was born June 9, 1928, in Mahaffey, the daughter of Howard Kitchen and Mamie Solley Kitchen.
She was a member of St. Michael Orthodox Church, Bunco Club and the Clearfield County Democratic Committee.
She was a homemaker.
Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law Michael (Ginger) Bakaysa, of Westover; and Andy (Brenda) Bakaysa of Cherry Tree; daughter Theresa Brink, of Punxsutawney; brother Howard and wife Barbara, of Buffalo, N.Y.; sister-in-law Jean Kitchen, of Hermitage; uncle Joseph (Blanch) Kitchen; grandchildren Deanna, Michael, Jennifer, Andrew, Marissa, Andrea and Aaron; and great-grandchildren Matthew, Maci, Anastasia, Owen, Sofiya, Grayson and Isaac.
She was preceded in death by father Howard Kitchen, mother Mamie Solley and husband Andy Bakaysa.
Friends will be received Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. with Panikhida at 4:30 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc., Irvona.
Services will be held at St. Michael Orthodox Catholic Church in Irvona on Monday at 10 a.m. with Father David officiating.
Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to lloyddimmickfh.com.