Dorothy L. “Herky” Young, 86, of Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Clairton to Russell and Louvenia (Deremer) Pfluger on Feb. 18, 1935.
Herky married John “Matz” Young in 1954. In 1966, they moved their young family to Indiana. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was employed by the Indiana Area School District as a teacher’s aide at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School. Upon retirement, she and her husband traveled across the country, spent their winters in Florida and camped along the Allegheny River during the summer months.
In addition to her parents, Herky was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years.
She is survived by her children, Terry Young, of Indiana; Kris Young, of Duncansville; Dorothy (Randy) Empfield, of Indiana; and John (Stacey) Young, of Franklin; grandchildren, Chad (Heather) Empfield, of Indiana; Todd (Maria) Empfield, of Robinson Township; Shawn Empfield, of Pittsburgh; and Hannah Young, of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren, Skylar and Mason Empfield; sister, Nancy Algas, of Jefferson Hills; and sister-in-law, Olive Friday, of Monongahela.
All services have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home. At Herky’s request, a memorial service will be held at Lebanon Church Cemetery, 2615 Old Elizabeth Road, West Mifflin, at her family’s convenience.
Memorial contributions in Dorothy’s memory may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite #3000, Indiana, PA 15701.