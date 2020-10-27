Dorothy L. Kirkland

Dorothy Louise (Hughes) Kirkland, 89, of Blairsville (Derry Township), passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
The daughter of Kenneth and Helen I. (Hunter) Hughes, she was born June 17, 1931, in Derry.
Dorothy worked along with her husband, Paul, at their business Kirkland Auto Repair, Blairsville.
She was devoted in taking care of Livermore Cemetery and enjoyed working in the garden.
Surviving are five children: four sons, Paul Daniel Kirkland, Mark Kirkland (Brenda), Jim Kirkland and Joe Kirkland, all of Blairsville, and a daughter, Bonnie Herdman (Bob), of Blairsville; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a half brother, Bill Kirkland (Sandy), of Blairsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul S. Kirkland, in 1994; two half brothers, Glenn and Jack Kirkland, and an infant half sister, Sara Kirkland.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Jack Lucas officiating.
Interment will be in Livermore Cemetery, Blairsville (Derry Township).
Due to the reimplemented government regulations concerning COVID-19, only 50 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon arrival. Masks and face coverings will be required, and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per CDC guidelines.
