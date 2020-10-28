Dorothy L. Kirkland

Dorothy Louise (Hughes) Kirkland, 89, of Blairsville (Derry Township), passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
The family will receive friends today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Jack Lucas officiating.
Interment will be in Livermore Cemetery, Blairsville (Derry Township).
Due to the reimplemented government regulations concerning COVID-19, only 50 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon arrival. Masks and face coverings will be required, and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per CDC guidelines.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.