Dorothy Louise Shields, 88, of Indiana, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, while at Beacon Ridge Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born April 22, 1932, in Dixonville, she was the daughter of Leonard and Helen (Kerr) Shields.
Dorothy had many interests such as playing cards, word search games, gardening and working in the yard. She will be remembered as having a wonderful sense of humor and being supportive to her family.
Surviving are her sons, Wayne, Home; and David, Lumberton, N.J.; brother, Charles Shields, Home; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Dorothy in death were her parents; sisters, Mildred and Lillian Shields; and brothers, Howard and Leonard Jr.
Friends will be received Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 8 p.m. in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Charles Harvey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Interment in Ruffner Cemetery will be private.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.