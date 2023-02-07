With family by her side, Dorothy L. (Szerszen) Wygonik, 95, formerly of Apollo, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at The Gardens in Indiana, where she resided since August 2022.
She was born Dec. 6, 1927, in McKeesport, to Joseph F. and Mary E. Micosky Szerszen and was the sister of Lillian M. Zosack, Leon J. Szerszen and Raymond W. Szerszen.
Dorothy was a fiercely independent, strong woman. Widowed at age 47, she faced challenges that would have crippled many, a mountain of medical bills, a mortgage, her two youngest sons still at home and no job prospects after being a loving wife, mother and homemaker for 25 years.
She struggled working at menial jobs but remained determined to move forward and build a new life. With family encouragement, she passed her GED and took a civil service exam that she passed with flying colors, leading to jobs that she really enjoyed. Dorothy retired from Pennsylvania state employment having worked for both the Department of Unemployment Compensation in Vandergrift and the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Murrysville. She was a former parishioner of St. James Church, Apollo.
During her retirement, she never spent an idle day. Dorothy enjoyed taking craft painting classes and mass produced many Christmas items over the years. She enjoyed sewing and made individual rag quilts for every member of her family. For Dorothy, you never made one of anything. She was an avid gardener, producing and distributing bounties of goods. All were welcome at her house, and there was always a place setting for anyone who needed a meal, a glass of wine or a bed for a night.
Dorothy’s greatest joy was her family, especially all her grandchildren to whom she was their “Gram D.” She left them with a wealth of stories and memories. She was the strength of the family. When asked who her favorite was, her answer was always “whoever needs me the most.” Throughout life’s ups and downs, she managed to keep her sense of humor and always livened up the room. Dorothy was not blessed with a full set of filters, and there was no shortage of verbal Dorothy-isms. She was fluent in Polish, and the family apologizes for some of the Polish words she may have taught the nuns and aides at St. Anne in Greensburg during her eight-year stay there.
In addition to her parents and three siblings Lillian, Leon and Raymond, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Wygonik; son Edward R. Wygonik; and granddaughter Sarah E. Wygonik.
She is survived by three sons: Ronald (Ralph) Wygonik, of Madison, Conn., Raymond (Mindy) Wygonik, of Indiana, and James (Gina) Wygonik, of Madison; and daughter-in-law Maureen Wygonik, of Apollo.
Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Nathan Wygonik, Erika (Brian Porter) Wygonik, Bethany (Jon) Gumble, Blythe (John) Pariseault, Aaron (Heather) Wygonik, Meghann (Jarrod) Kinkley, Matthew Wygonik, Jake Wygonik and Cassidy Wygonik; seven great-grandsons; and two great-granddaughters. Dorothy’s other survivors include special nieces Karen Sprumont, Patty Link and Holly Szerszen.
At Dorothy’s request, all funeral proceedings will be private and entrusted to the care of the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., in Apollo. Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband in Saint Gertrude Memorial Cemetery in Vandergrift.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601; Citizens’ Ambulance, 805 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701; or to a charity of your choice.
In Dorothy’s honor, toast a glass of red wine for dobrze przezyte zycie (a life well lived).