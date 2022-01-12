Dorothy L. Wahler, 92, of Indiana, died at St. Andrew’s Village on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
She was born on March 2, 1929, to James S. and Pauline Ankenbrandt Deputy.
Dorothy was a homemaker, having resided in Indiana for the past 50 years, and was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church as well as the Catholic Daughters of America.
She is survived by three daughters and two sons, Jackie Frandsen (Peter), High Point, N.C.; Joan Wahler, Pittsburgh; Nonna Randal (Gary), Home; Richard “Dick” Wahler (Tracy), Inman, S.C.; and Michael Wahler (Vanessa), Caseyville, Ill.; eight grandchildren, Amy Tysinger (Mark), Jonathan Frandsen (Elise), Wendy Randal, Cory and Carissa Mills, Taylor, Cameron and Michaela Wahler; and two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Everette Tysinger.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Wahler, on March 19, 2012; three sisters, “Belle” Beuligmann, Mary Cunningham and Dolores Rafferty; and two brothers, Nile Deputy and James Deputy.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana, with the Rev. Fr. Richard N. Owens, OFM Cap., as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic Daughters of America or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at https://give.cff.org/eoy/donate.