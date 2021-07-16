Dorothy L. Williams

Dorothy Lorraine Williams, 93, of Indiana, left this world to go to her heavenly home on Thursday, July 15, 2021, while at Beacon Ridge Personal Care Home.
The daughter of Leo Thomas and Constance Lorraine (Umbel) McCaffrey, she was born April 29, 1928, in Pittsburgh.
Dorothy was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church and resided in Indiana since 1972. She had been employed at Brody’s Department Store, Indiana Tourist Bureau and Walmart from 2002 until 2013. Dorothy enjoyed discussing current events and always had kittens in her life which she loved dearly.
Surviving are her daughter, Paula Adams; grandchild, Erin (John) Lavely; and a great-grandchild, Riley Lavely, all of Indiana.
Preceding Dorothy in death were her parents; husband, Fred; and a son, Michael.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.