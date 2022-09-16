Dorothy Levoy Curry, 74, of Mahaffey, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
Born on Nov. 1, 1947, in Glen Richey, she was the daughter of Orville and Ethel (Holt) Evans.
On Oct. 12, 1965, Dorothy wed Larry Curry in Mahaffey Methodist Church. Together, they celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Dorothy was employed as a sales representative for AVON for more than 15 years. She loved watching birds, especially hummingbirds, which were attracted to the multiple bird feeders placed in her yard by her beloved husband, Larry. She also really enjoyed CMT videos, and was a huge fan of Elvis Presley.
She is survived by two children, Christopher Lee (Hope) Curry and Kimberly Faith (Pete) Greene Jr., both of Mahaffey; two granddaughters, Ashley and significant other Brian, and Megan Rusko and husband James; three step-grandchildren, Ashley Rittenore, Raymod Geer and Deedra Geer; four great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Gatlin, Kamdon and Harper; and nine step-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy is also survived by two sisters, Evelyn Skebo, of O’Shanter, and Debra Crowley, of Houtzdale; one brother, Richard (Donna) Evans, of Madera; numerous nieces and nephews; and one brother-in-law, Ronald Kephart, of Olanta.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Elizabeth; and two brothers-in-law, Joseph Skebo and Ken Crowley.
In honoring the request of Mrs. Curry, all services will be private.
Memorial contributions in memory of Dorothy may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or DonorRelations@mymsaa.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bennettandhouser.com for the Curry family.