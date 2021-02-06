Dorothy M. Baird, 83, of Blairsville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at home.
Born Nov. 30, 1937, in Bolivar, she was the daughter of Alfred and Emma (Foust) Henderson, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Junior Baird; daughter, Janice L. Baird; sisters, Marian Redilla, Helen James and Florence Shanner; and brother, Ash Henderson.
She is survived by her children, Margaret Baird, Harold Baird, Richard Baird, Ruth Crusan and David Baird; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Jane Robinson.
Dorothy enjoyed playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where a service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Interment will take place in Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.