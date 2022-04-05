Dorothy M. Hall

Dorothy Mae (Kifer) Hall, 94, of Loyalhanna Township, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, in her home.
Born May 14, 1927, in Irwin, she was the daughter of George H. and Bertha Irene (Buzzard) Kifer. She was a graduate of Norwin High School and lived in the Saltsburg area most of her life.
Dorothy transported special needs students, worked in the cafeteria at the Horace Mann School, Indiana, for 27 years and was a homemaker.
She was a member of Cornerstone Ministries, Export.
Dorothy enjoyed planting flowers. She was known as a great seamstress and knitted sweaters for her grandsons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Hall, on Aug. 9, 1995; siblings, Clay Edwin Kifer, Robert George Kifer, Sara Marie Kifer, Gladys Irene Sakos and Flora Bertha; and son-in-law, James Terry Zerfoss.
She is survived by her children, Linda Sue Hall and Gary A. Hall, both of Loyalhanna Township, and Janet C. Zerfoss, of Indiana; grandsons, James C. Zerfoss and Jason T. Zerfoss, both of Indiana; siblings, Ray D. Kifer, of Florida, and Larry H. Kifer, of North Huntington.
At Dorothy’s request, there will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. in Cornerstone Ministries Loft, 2200 Cornerstone Lane, Export, with Pastor Donald Walczak officiating. Private burial will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Saltsburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy’s memory to Cornerstone Ministries, 2200 Cornerstone Lane, Export, PA 15632.
