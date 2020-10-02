Dorothy M. Hilliard, 98, of Homer City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home.
A daughter of Franklin and Margaret Snyder Stiles, she was born May 25, 1922, in Center Township.
Mrs. Hilliard was a homemaker. She was a member of the Homer City United Methodist Church, where she was also a member of the Ideal Friendship Class. Dorothy was meticulous about cleaning her home. She enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening, cooking and baking. She sewed pajamas for her great-grandchildren for Christmas each year and in her free time would make dresses for children in Haiti.
She is survived by two children: W. Vaughn Hilliard and Darla Hilliard; a brother, Ralph Stiles; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell “Bud” Hilliard; a daughter, Wanda Lou Hilliard; a grandson, Sean Pearce; and eight siblings: Lloyd Stiles, Gilbert Stiles, Ernest Stiles, Elvie Stiles, Blair Stiles, Delton Stiles, Mary Walker and Viola Hilliard.
Friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Homer City United Methodist Church. A private service will be held with Pastor Katrina Laude officiating. Entombment will be in Oakland Mausoleum.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
The family would like to say a special thank you to VNA Hospice workers and all of her neighbors and relatives for all of their help.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to VNA/Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19 and to follow government regulations, masks and social distancing are required. Only 25 people are permitted in the church at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight delay upon your arrival.
