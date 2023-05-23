Dorothy M. (McClelland) Petrarca, 94, of Blairsville, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, in Keeper of the Flame, Blairsville.
The daughter of Frank R. and Florence E. (Niel) McClelland, she was born Oct. 18, 1928, in McKeesport.
Dorothy graduated from Commodore High School, Class of 1946. She was a member of Independent Baptist Church, Blairsville.
Early in her life, she enjoyed bowling.
Surviving are her husband of 43 years, John V. Petrarca, whom she married Dec. 29, 1979; four children, Brenda Brasili (Robert), of Derry Township; Donna Jean McCracken, of Blairsville; Karen Dorko (David), of Latrobe; and Joyce Sabatine (Tom), of Greensburg; three stepchildren, Richard L. Petrarca (Gretchen), of Erie; Gary S. Petrarca (Jerri), of Chester, S.C.; and Susan Lee (Barry), of Blairsville; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John McClelland and Frank McClelland; a sister, Mary Spaid; a son-in-law, Butch McCrackin; and the people who raised her, Walter and Pearl Ernst.
Per Dorothy’s wishes, the visitation and funeral services will be private.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
