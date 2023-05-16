Dorothy Margaret (Knopick) Parchinsky, 89, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Excela Hospital in Latrobe.
Dorothy was born Aug. 27, 1933, in Iselin, to William and Anna (Marafka) Knopick.
She was a 1951 graduate of Elders Ridge High School. Upon graduation, she was employed at National Mine Service Company in Indiana until 1962, at which time she married USAF S/Sgt. Andrew Parchinsky on Oct. 20, 1962.
She and Andy moved to Fairborn, where he was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. In 1966, Andy was stationed in England where they lived until 1969. Returning to Fairborn, where Dorothy still resided, she was employed as a civilian clerical staff member at WPAFB.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Andy; and her brother, Bill Knopick.
Dorothy leaves behind three sisters: Eileen M. Knopick, of Derry, Evelyn Turk (James), of Saltsburg, and Jean McHenry, of Iselin; nieces and nephews: Bradley (Corinne), Jill, Leslie, Betsy, Edward (Melanie), James, Steven, Joanna, Barbara and Nick; sisters-in-law Bertha Mulvahill and Kay Parchinsky; aunt Nellie Knopick; and many cousins.
Visitation will be held jointly with her brother’s visitation, Bill Knopick, from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Saltsburg. Burial will follow in the Iselin Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local American Legion or VFW, or St. Matthews Catholic Church: 703 Indiana Ave., Saltsburg, PA 15681.
Online condolences may be offered at www.rbfh.net.
