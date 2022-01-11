Dorothy (Brendlinger) Muchesko, 92, of Armagh, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Born on May 3, 1929, in West Wheatfield Township, she was the daughter of Walter and Ethel (Boring) Brendlinger.
She is survived by her children, Walter Darl Brendlinger, Derry; Alex S. Muchesko, Clyde; Heidi J. Chero and husband Rocky, Dilltown; and Tracy P. Muchesko, Chicago, Ill.; grandchildren, Angie Brendlinger, Walter Darl Brendlinger Jr., Alicia Weippert, Samantha Chero, DeAnna Chero and Ashton Chero; sisters, Florence Shear, New Florence, and Rethea Bennett, Blairsville; brothers, Walter Harold Brendlinger and wife Carol, Clyde, and Clark Brendlinger and wife Bonnie, Vintondale.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Hazel Clark, Esther Harvey and Edna Goldian; brothers, Clifford, Lawrence, Samuel and Melvin Brendlinger; daughter-in-law, Nancy Brendlinger; and a very special friend.
Dorothy was employed by Goldstein Manufactory of Johnstown; Owen’s-Illinois Glass Co., of Bridgeton, N.J., and retired from United School District, Armagh, where she later served on the school board for 12 years.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor James Sunseri officiating.
Interment will take place in Bethel Cemetery.
Out of respect for family members who might be of higher risk, everyone is asked to please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
