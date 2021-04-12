Dorothy P. Cannizzaro, 83, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Holy Spirit Hospital.
Born May 23, 1937, in Cherryhill Township, she was a daughter of Albert and Sarah (Straw) Smith.
Dottie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg, and sang in the choir for many years. In her early working career she worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
She enjoyed painting, cooking and crocheting.
Dottie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald E. Cannizzaro; son Philip A. Cannizzaro, of New Cumberland; her two sisters, Betty Gressley and Peggy Dickey and husband James; and many nieces and their children, all of Penn Run.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 410 E. Simpson St., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
