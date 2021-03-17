Dorothy “Dot” Imogene Adams Seger, 92, of Saltsburg, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Excela Health in Latrobe.
She was born Monday, May 14, 1928, in Nowrytown, the daughter of Harry and Carrie Johns Adams.
Dorothy loved her home, her flower gardens, cooking and taking care of her grandchildren.
She was so easy to please, had a simple life and loved family time.
She is survived by her four children, Marlene Isley and her husband, Rex, of Arab, Ala., Shari Lanfrankie and her husband, Rodney, of Nowrytown, Robin Wasco, of Blairsville, and Michael Seger and his wife, Susan, of Sarver; one sister, Faye Fletcher and her husband, Charles, of Saltsburg; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Emerson “Raz” Seger, on June 15, 2011; her brothers, Chris Adams; brother, Harry Adams, at a very young age; and a son-in-law, Gregory Michael Wasco.
Family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Services will be conducted at 8 p.m. with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating. Private family interment will be held Friday at Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg. Masks are mandatory and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
