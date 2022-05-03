Dorothy Troska, 93, of Cramer, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at The Lutheran Home, Johnstown.
Born Jan. 12, 1929, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of John and Mary (Gunde) Ribarich.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Troska; daughter, Carol King; brothers, John, Francis and Edward Ribarich; and sisters, Betty Yuhas, Cathy Stahlberger and Mary Lou Brookshire.
She is survived by her children, James Troska and wife Kathy, Brush Valley, and Sandy Skavang and husband Keith, Cramer; grandchildren, Melissa King, Deanna King, Brad King, Dustin Skavang, Kristen (Skavang) Lamb, Jason Westrick, Jessica Burda and Julie Rang.
Dot enjoyed shopping, buying and wearing jewelry, and traveling, especially to her sister’s in New Jersey.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Pastor Marsha Adams officiating. Interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
