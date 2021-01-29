Dorothy V. Clawson

Longtime Killeen, Texas, resident Dorothy Viola Clawson, 96, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
She was born in Decker’s Point, on March 7, 1924. She resided in Homer City until she met and married the love of her life, Henry Leroy Clawson Sr. on Aug. 12, 1943, in Ofelia, Ala. Henry joined the Army and fought in WWII while Dorothy stayed in Harrisburg to help with her six brothers and sisters. She worked for G.C. Murphy stores in Pennsylvania. They had their first child, Henry L. Clawson Jr., on Dec. 16, 1944, and their second, Patricia L. Clawson-Reid, on Jan. 29, 1949.
Henry and Dorothy relocated to Killeen, Texas, in 1974. Dorothy worked at Terry & Ferris in Temple, Texas, until the day she realized that she wanted to stay home to baby-sit and help raise her grandchildren.
Dorothy loved her family dearly and was better known for her love of cooking, baking and caregiving. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always have memories of her making sure everyone was taken care of, fed and loved on a daily basis. Everyone who knew her loved her. She was the primary caregiver for her husband Henry when he had a stroke in 2004 and took wonderful care of him until the day he died in 2012.
Dorothy is survived by her two children, Henry L. Clawson Jr. (wife Sherry), of Indiana, and Patricia L. Reid, of Killeen, Texas; five grandchildren, Tammy McCullough (husband Jeffrey), Shelocta; Brian Clawson, Shelocta; Jennifer Clark (husband Gary), Killeen, Texas; Melissa Reese (husband Chris) in Temple, Texas; and James E. Reid Jr. (wife Jennifer), Gatesville, Texas; and her sister, Sylvia Jeanie Clark, Front Royal, Va. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, Jeffrey McCullough, Jared McCullough, Nicole Vislosky, Lindsey Reese, Halleigh Clark, Ashley Rhodes, Sierra Gonzales, Timothy Clark, Ashleigh Clark, Joshua Gonzales, Chase Clawson, Lillian Reese and Charity Clawson.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry L. Clawson Sr.; her parents, Donald and Mabel Cannon; her siblings, Clara Gaston, Irene Siko, Donald Cannon Jr., Archie Cannon and Frances McClane; and her granddaughter, Elizabeth Clawson.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Monday at Killeen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a financial contribution to the charity of your choice in her honor. The Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of the arrangements and burial will be in the Killeen Memorial Park.