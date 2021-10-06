Dorothy Val Lenz, 81, of Indiana, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Embassy of Hillsdale Park.
She was born in Pittsburgh on Feb. 18, 1940, to Carl Hill Lenz and Mabel Florence (Steen) Lenz.
She graduated from South Hills High School in Pittsburgh in 1957.
She then went on to Penn State University, graduating in 1961.
After college, Dorothy worked as a manager with Peoples Natural Gas at their Indiana office for many years.
Dorothy loved auctions, collecting glass, antiquing, the Steelers and her long-haired cats — most recently Shadow and Collette. She was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church, Indiana, since 1978, where she sang in the choir.
She was also a member of Glass Club, Evergreen Garden Club and Kiwanis.
Dorothy will be remembered by her nieces, Linda Lenz Rapp (John), of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; Lisa Lenz Bianchi (Chip), of Wilmington, Del.; Lucie Lenz, of Moon Township; Nancy Carter (Wayne Hay), of Williamsburg, Va.; Kathy Pratt, of Wasilla, Ark.; and Sue Fiorino (Salvatore), of Baltimore, Md.
She will also be missed by her brother-in-law, Joe Pratt, of Towson, Md.; and long-time friend, Jan Miles (Jack), of Indiana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Carl Lenz Jr. (Ann Robb), Ruth Eleanor Lenz and Lorraine Lenz Pratt.
Friends will be received Sunday from 5 to 6 p.m. with her funeral service immediately following at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana. Burial will be in Union Dale Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Music Program of Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, PA 15701, or to your local Humane Society.
