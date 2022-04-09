Dorothy Weaver

Dorothy (Wells) Weaver, 81, of Marion Center, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Communities at Indian Haven.
The daughter of A. Mitchell and Frances (Hawk) Wells, she was born April 28, 1940, in Smicksburg.
Dorothy was a graduate of Marion Center High School, Class of 1958.
Following her marriage to Donald Weaver, she lived most of her life on their family farm in Marion Center.
In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, reading mystery novels, baking amazing bread and taking scenic drives along back roads.
She will be remembered for her witty and spunky personality, a trait that she shared with a proud line of Wells sisters.
Her spirit and devotion to family live on through her six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Joseph Weaver, Michael Weaver and wife (Patty) and Lynne Huller and husband (James); extended family member, Darla Bennett-Smailis; grandchildren, Kristi Naretto, Kayla Follmer, Raquel Waltenbaugh, Samantha Morris, Mackenzie Weaver and Abigail Huller; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Paul Wells.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, as well as four brothers and four sisters.
Funeral arrangements will be private and entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people support the Parkinson’s Foundation. For more information, go to https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give.