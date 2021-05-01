Dorris White

Dorris J. (Carson) White, 86, of Loyalhanna Township, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township, Westmoreland County.
Born Oct. 24, 1934, in North Carolina, she was a daughter of Lanier D. Carson and Zeta (Whelton) Carson.
In her youth, Dorris worked as a nurse in a hospital in North Carolina. She was a member of Independent Traditional Holiness Church in Indiana.
Dorris enjoyed playing the piano and loved decorating for any event, holiday or for the church. She also liked flowers and plants.
Dorris is survived by her husband of 45 years, Kenneth J. White; brother Lanier Carson, of Clark, N.J.; nephew Kevin Carson; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and cousins.
Friends will be received at Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg, on Tuesday from 2 until 5 p.m., the hour of the service by Pastor Charles Williamson. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be limited to 25 percent of capacity with social distancing and masks required. Private interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorris’s name to the Independent Traditional Holiness Church, P.O. Box 34, Homer City, PA 15748.
