Douglas Alan Ross, 84, of Sarasota, Fla., passed comfortably in his sleep Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, while at Aviva Senior Living in Sarasota.
Born June 26, 1938, in Yeadon, to Russell and Sarah (Sally) Ross, he was an only child.
Doug is survived by his four sons: Brad (Rhonda), Joel (Tia), Tobin (Amy) and Adam (Annie). Also surviving are his grandchildren: Quinn, Ayla, Kylyn, Mason, Danica, Zachary, Jacob, Hayden and Cooper. Doug valued family and placed a high priority on raising his children with his former spouse of 28 years — Nancy Fenstermacher.
Celebration of Life plans will be forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, Doug’s wishes were to have charitable donations support the pursuit of higher education, personal development and the Alzheimer Association (ALZ.org).
Sympathy communications for Doug can be directed to the Ross family, 23706 State Road 70 E., Myakka City, FL 34251.
To view Doug’s full obituary or share fond memories and sympathy with the family, visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/bradenton-fl/douglas-ross-11141011.