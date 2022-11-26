Douglas “Doug” Busch, 67, of Home, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
The son of William James and Willetta Jean (Stiteler) Busch, he was born Aug. 17, 1955, in Kittanning.
Doug worked for many years at Wood Pontiac in Plumville and at the college bookstore on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus. He loved working on cars, fixing things and spending time with his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by two daughters, Shelly and Deanna; brothers William, David and Robert; grandchildren Alyssa, Kyleigh, Katelyn, Konnor and Zachary.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment in the Smicksburg Cemetery will be private.
