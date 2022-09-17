Douglas Earl Lezanic, 56, of Indiana, died at his home Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
The son of Nicholas and Audrey (Henry) Lezanic, he was born Nov. 13, 1965, in Indiana.
Doug graduated from Indiana High School. He worked in retail sales and as a chimney sweep. At one time, he owned his own powder coating business. He loved to ride his Harley and enjoyed watching NHRA drag racing.
Surviving him are his son, Hadyn Lezanic, of Las Vegas, Nev.; siblings Mary Jo Rickard (Larry), of Cherry Tree; Terry Lezanic (Carrie), of Indiana; Jayne Marie Taylor (Dick), of Creekside; and Keith Lezanic (Donna), of Lucernmines; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Doug was preceded in death by his father; and his brother, Nicholas Wayne Lezanic.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ernest Bible Church, 71-25 Church Road, Ernest. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
