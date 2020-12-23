Douglas Michael Herrholtz, 61, of Hillsdale, died on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was the son of Donald and Victoria (Simoncini) Herrholtz. He was born on Aug. 11, 1959, in Latrobe.
Douglas was of the Catholic faith. He was a graduate of Hampton High School and was formerly a member of the Derry Volunteer Fire Department and the Derry F.O.E Aerie 1612.
He is survived by his father, Donald Herrholtz (Lydia), of Laughlintown; aunts, Mary Ellen Topeka, of Blairsville, and Carol Lash, of Blairsville; and several loving cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Victoria Herrholtz; maternal grandparents, Raymond and Ellen Simoncini; and paternal grandparents, Andrew and Dorothy Herrholtz.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Inurnment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Latrobe.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
