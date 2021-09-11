Douglas M. Shoup, 55, of Clinton, passed on Friday, Sept. 9, 2021.
He was born Nov. 6, 1965, in Gary, Ind., a son of Donald and Barbara Woodall Shoup.
Mr. Shoup worked as an accountant for Federated Hermes in Pittsburgh for over 20 years. Doug always made an effort to make everyone around him laugh. No matter what kind of mood he was in, he wanted to make everybody else happy.
Doug loved spending his time with his two boys, traveling to many sporting events, especially to Wrigley field to watch the Chicago Cubs. On Aug. 28, 2020, he received the gift of life, a kidney donation, from his niece Gretchen Weekley.
On Dec. 5, 1998, he married Gretchen Kramer, who survives. Cherished father of Parker and Nicholas Shoup; beloved brother of Rebecca Yearick, Robert (Lauri) Shoup and Jeffrey (Laura) Shoup; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the the Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service, 951 Cliff Mine Road, Imperial. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Thomas E Starzl Fund/The Pittsburgh Foundation, 5 PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.