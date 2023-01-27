Douglas Mark Klug, 62, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 25, 1960, in Wilkinsburg, to Harry Sr. and Marjorie (Boyer) Klug.
Doug graduated from Franklin Regional High School in 1978 and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in management information systems. He worked for a time at Montgomery Ward as a department manager. In addition, he was employed by WABCO, U.S. Steel, as an EMT for Murrysville Medic 1 and for American General Insurance Co. as an insurance agent.
Doug enjoyed “roughing it” (camping and fishing), as well as tinkering with cars and electronics. He especially enjoyed helping to raise and care for his grandchildren.
Doug is survived by his mother, Marjorie (Boyer) Klug, of Murrysville; wife Diane (Dye) Klug, of Blairsville; daughter Danielle (Shanon) Mohney, of Indiana; son Joshua Douglas (Michelle) Klug Sr., of Johnstown; grandchildren Bellamy, Joshua Jr. and Jensen; brothers Steven (Vickie) Klug, of Jeannette, and Harry (Penny) Klug Jr., of Pennsylvania; and sisters Michelle (Jerry) Klug-LaForce, of Maryland, and Janelle Portress, of North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Klug Sr., as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.
At Doug’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
