Douglas Martin Bressler, 36, formerly of Home, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
The son of Franklin and Gertrude Bressler, he was born Sept. 3, 1986, in Indiana.
Doug attended Marion Center Area High School. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. His passion was reading.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Doug is survived by his siblings Bill (Dawn) Bressler, Andy Bressler and his companion Theresa Rutter, Kelli (Randy) Allmendinger and Belinda (Carl) Pierce; maternal grandmother Louise McDivitt and her companion Earl Prugh; nieces Alexis Bressler, Abby Pierce and Heidi Gray; nephew David Stewart; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his companion Kali Parks and her children.
No funeral services will be held, as Doug will be cremated and his ashes placed alongside his mother.