Douglas P. Craig

Douglas Paul Craig, 44, of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in his home.
Born on Sept. 18, 1978, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Karen Craig, he graduated from Brookfield High School in 1996.
Doug moved to the Indiana area in the early 2000s and worked at Walmart and McDonald’s. He was an avid WWE fan, enjoying every aspect of wrestling. In his teens, Doug was actively involved with the Brookfield Ohio Volunteer Fire Company. He also previously attended Brookfield United Methodist Church. Doug will be remembered for being the jokester that he was.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his aunts, Dianne (Bill) Dougan, of Brush Valley, and Sylvia Craig, of Sharpsville; cousins, Roxy (Mike Rager) Craig, of Indiana, and Michele (Everitt) Runyan, of Sharon; six second cousins, Martin, Addalynne, Lance, Ashlee, Cory and Samantha; as well as his good friends, Bill and Beth Rigby.
Doug was preceded in death by his mother; grandparents, Delmar “Pres” and Betty J. Craig; uncles, Martin “Lee” and Delmar “Rusty” Craig; as well as a cousin, Tina Craig Duncan.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to the time of a celebration of Doug’s life at 11 a.m. Monday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, with Pastor Mark Griffith officiating. Burial will take place in Brookfield Township Cemetery, Ohio, at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dialysis Clinic Inc., 870 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.